UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trek Suspends American Rider Over 'divisive' Tweet

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:11 PM

Trek suspends American rider over 'divisive' tweet

Team Trek on Thursday suspended 19-year-old American hopeful Quinn Simmons from racing "until further notice" after he posted pro-Donald Trump tweets which the team described as "divisive, incendiary and damaging".

Liege, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Team Trek on Thursday suspended 19-year-old American hopeful Quinn Simmons from racing "until further notice" after he posted pro-Donald Trump tweets which the team described as "divisive, incendiary and damaging".

Simmons, who is white, responded to a tweet by cycling journalist Jose Been that read "if you follow me and support Trump, you can go", by posting the word "bye" and a hand-waving emoji in a black skin tone.

The post produced a backlash on social media and accusations of racism.

"Regrettably, team rider Quinn Simons made statements online that we feel are divisive, incendiary, and detrimental to the team, professional cycling, its fans, and the positive future we hope to help create for the sport," the American cycling team said in a statement.

"In response, he will not be racing for Trek-Segafredo until further notice."Simmons joined Trek-Segafredo this year after winning the 2019 junior road world championship in England.

Related Topics

World Social Media Cycling Trump Road 2019 Post From

Recent Stories

Al Corniche street in Umm Al Qaiwain renamed after ..

60 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen bids farewell to the Oman's permanent ..

1 hour ago

FPW Fashion Show December 2020

1 hour ago

Must be decided how to run these speeches, Shibli ..

2 hours ago

FAO launches Climate-Smart Agriculture Profile for ..

2 hours ago

Facebook Introduces New Messaging Features to Inst ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.