Trek suspends American rider over 'divisive' tweet

Team Trek on Thursday suspended 19-year-old American hopeful Quinn Simmons from racing "until further notice" after he posted pro-Donald Trump tweets which the team described as "divisive, incendiary and damaging".

Liege, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Team Trek on Thursday suspended 19-year-old American hopeful Quinn Simmons from racing "until further notice" after he posted pro-Donald Trump tweets which the team described as "divisive, incendiary and damaging".

Simmons, who is white, responded to a tweet by cycling journalist Jose Been that read "if you follow me and support Trump, you can go", by posting the word "bye" and a hand-waving emoji in a black skin tone.

The post produced a backlash on social media and accusations of racism.

"Regrettably, team rider Quinn Simons made statements online that we feel are divisive, incendiary, and detrimental to the team, professional cycling, its fans, and the positive future we hope to help create for the sport," the American cycling team said in a statement.

"In response, he will not be racing for Trek-Segafredo until further notice."Simmons joined Trek-Segafredo this year after winning the 2019 junior road world championship in England.