Trent Boult reveals he always idealised legendary cricketer Wasim Akram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :New Zealand left-arm seamer Trent Boult has revealed that he has always idealised legendary Pakistan pace bowler Wasim Akram.

Akram is arguably the best bowler Pakistan has ever produced, and Boult admitted that he considers himself fortunate to have met him a few times.

Boult has enjoyed a superb World Cup campaign so far as he has taken 17 wickets in nine matches at an average of 24.23.

"I've always idolised Wasim Akram and what he's done over the years and it's been nice to have a couple of chances to rub shoulders with him and understand how he used to do it back in the day, and it's all still very relevant," Boult said.

The pacer, who claimed the wickets of India skipper Virat Kohli and dangerman Jadeja, said that he enjoyed being part of the "mayhem" his side created with the new ball, cricket Country reported.

"It was mayhem out there with the new ball, it was a dream start for us and great fun to be a part of.

"We knew our best balls are good enough for anyone, so it was nice to get the ball moving around and really put the pressure on them," said Boult.