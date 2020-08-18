UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trevoh Chalobah Joins Lorient On Loan From Chelsea

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 07:15 PM

Trevoh Chalobah joins Lorient on loan from Chelsea

Lorient on Tuesday announced the arrival of Chelsea defensive midfielder Trevoh Chalobah on a one-season loan without an option to buy.

Rennes, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Lorient on Tuesday announced the arrival of Chelsea defensive midfielder Trevoh Chalobah on a one-season loan without an option to buy.

Chalobah, who is 21, is a product of the Chelsea youth system. He was born in Freetown, Sierra Leone, but has captained England at every level from under-16 to under-20.

His older brother Nathaniel, who is at Watford, is an England intentional.

Trevoh, who is 1.90 metres (6ft 3in) tall, spent the last two years playing in the English championship, first on loan at Ipswich and last season on loan at Huddersfield.

"Chalobah is easy in possession, tough in the tackle and quick across the ground," said Chelsea announcing the loan on their website.

Lorient are returning to Ligue 1 after winning promotion because they were top of the second division when the coronavirus pandemic halted the French season.

"Trevoh is a young player with a lot of experience," said Lorient coach Christophe Pelissier.

"He has built up a character that allows him to play at the highest level and to fight to stay there. A versatile player, since he can also play in central defence, Trevoh has an athletic profile that complements our squad."

Related Topics

Loan Young Lorient Buy Freetown Ipswich Sierra Leone From Top Chelsea Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

3-Day Certificate Course on Diagnosis of COVID-19 ..

30 seconds ago

I&B Ministry takes revolutionary steps to meet mod ..

7 minutes ago

US housing starts surge 23% in July: government

31 seconds ago

Chief Minister Punjab inaugurates double-decker bu ..

32 seconds ago

US Senate Report Alleges Russia Ordered 2016 Hack ..

34 seconds ago

Unregistered pneumonia vaccine worth Rs. 5.3 lacs ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.