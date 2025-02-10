Tri-Nation series: New Zealand beat South Africa by six wickets

(@Abdulla99267510)

Kiwis, with help of Kane Williamson, successfully chased 305-run target set by South Africa at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2025) New Zealand beat South Africa by six wickets in the second One-Day International (ODI) match of tri-nation series being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday.

The Kiwis successfully chased the target with eight balls remaining.

Kane Williamson, who stayed for his team, scored 133 off 113 balls and pushed his side to chase the target set by the South African team. Devon Convoy was the second top scorer who contributed 97 off 107 balls.

Will Young made 19 runs and returned to the pavilion while Daryle Mitchell could score only 10 off 10 balls. Tom Lattham was ousted without any run while Glenn Phillips remained not out and he made 28 runs off 32 balls.

For South Africa, Senuran Muthusamy took two wickets for 50 runs while Eathan Bosch and Junior Dala took one wicket each.

Earlier, South Africa had set 305 run target, with record breaking performance of Matthew Breetzke who made 150 runs off 148 balls and pushed his side to a strong position. However, his hard work could not benefit the team as a whole.

The South African bowlers could not stop the Kiwis from chasing the target.

New Zealand had won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said that had they won the toss, they would have preferred to bowl first. The team included mostly new players who are eager to perform well.

Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner stated that they would try to take early wickets, and the pitch looks like it will support more than 300 runs.

It may be mentioned here that this is the first ODI being played in Pakistan since 2008.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Matt Henry, Ben Sears and Will O'Rourke.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Bretske, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Vian Mulder, Mahlehli Pungwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Ethan Bosch, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, and Tabraiz Shamsi.