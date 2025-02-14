Tri-nation Series: New Zealand Clinch Trophy By Beating Pakistan In Final Clash
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2025 | 03:23 PM
William Peter O'Rourke was declared player of the match and Salman Agha was declared player of the series
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2025) In the final of Tri-Nation One Day International series, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by five wickets in Karachi tonight.
Batting first Pakistan were all out at 242 runs in 49.3 overs.
In reply, New Zealand achieved the target in 45.2 overs for the loss of five wickets.
William Peter O'Rourke was declared player of the match and Salman Agha was declared player of the series.
Pakistan battling line could not sustain longer and continued to fall one after another at the early stage of the first inning of the match.
Opener Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for 10 runs, Saud Shakeel for 8, and captain Babar Azam managed 29 runs before getting out.
For New Zealand, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, and Will O’Rourke claimed one wicket each.
Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan had won the toss and elected to bat first, stating that his team would strive to secure victory and claim the trophy.
Rizwan had also announced one change in the playing XI as Faheem Ashraf replaced Mohammad Hasnain.
Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner had confirmed a change in his squad as Lockie Ferguson replaced opener Rachin Ravindra. He added that his team would aim to take early wickets to put pressure on the hosts.
Playing XIs:
Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Saud Shakeel, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), 5 Salman Ali Agha, 6 Tayyab Tahir, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Abrar Ahmed
New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Will Young, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Jacob Duffy, 10 Nathan Smith, 11 Will O'Rourke
Recent Stories
Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025
This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story
Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV
UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri Internat ..
Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate
UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day
UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to expand accessible education fo ..
India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030
Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death toll rises
Indonesia hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino poachers
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
Police beats Dutch team at National hockey stadium17 hours ago
-
Pakistan reach Asian Jr Squash C’ships semis18 hours ago
-
Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains Unbeaten, Wins Diplomatic Cup 202520 hours ago
-
Sports minister orders urgent overhaul of Dring Stadium23 hours ago
-
24 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars1 day ago
-
Six Pak cueists to feature in Asian Snooker C’ships2 days ago
-
Table tennis coaching camp in Khanewal2 days ago
-
Pakistan's Dubai consulate team wins Diplomatic Cricket Championship2 days ago
-
Pakistan team qualifies for Asian Jr Squash C’hips quarterfinals2 days ago
-
ICC Men’s CT final squads announced2 days ago
-
Murray scores 55 to fuel Nuggets, Celtics, Cavs, Thunder win2 days ago