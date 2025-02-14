Tri-nation Series: New Zealand Clinch Trophy By Beating Pakistan In Final Clash

William Peter O'Rourke was declared player of the match and Salman Agha was declared player of the series

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2025) In the final of Tri-Nation One Day International series, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by five wickets in Karachi tonight.

Batting first Pakistan were all out at 242 runs in 49.3 overs.

In reply, New Zealand achieved the target in 45.2 overs for the loss of five wickets.

Pakistan battling line could not sustain longer and continued to fall one after another at the early stage of the first inning of the match.

Opener Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for 10 runs, Saud Shakeel for 8, and captain Babar Azam managed 29 runs before getting out.

For New Zealand, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, and Will O’Rourke claimed one wicket each.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan had won the toss and elected to bat first, stating that his team would strive to secure victory and claim the trophy.

Rizwan had also announced one change in the playing XI as Faheem Ashraf replaced Mohammad Hasnain.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner had confirmed a change in his squad as Lockie Ferguson replaced opener Rachin Ravindra. He added that his team would aim to take early wickets to put pressure on the hosts.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Saud Shakeel, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), 5 Salman Ali Agha, 6 Tayyab Tahir, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Will Young, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Jacob Duffy, 10 Nathan Smith, 11 Will O'Rourke