Open Menu

Tri-nation Series: New Zealand Clinch Trophy By Beating Pakistan In Final Clash

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2025 | 03:23 PM

Tri-nation series: New Zealand clinch trophy by beating Pakistan in final clash

William Peter O'Rourke was declared player of the match and Salman Agha was declared player of the series

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2025) In the final of Tri-Nation One Day International series, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by five wickets in Karachi tonight.

Batting first Pakistan were all out at 242 runs in 49.3 overs.

In reply, New Zealand achieved the target in 45.2 overs for the loss of five wickets.

William Peter O'Rourke was declared player of the match and Salman Agha was declared player of the series.

Pakistan battling line could not sustain longer and continued to fall one after another at the early stage of the first inning of the match.

Opener Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for 10 runs, Saud Shakeel for 8, and captain Babar Azam managed 29 runs before getting out.

For New Zealand, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, and Will O’Rourke claimed one wicket each.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan had won the toss and elected to bat first, stating that his team would strive to secure victory and claim the trophy.

Rizwan had also announced one change in the playing XI as Faheem Ashraf replaced Mohammad Hasnain.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner had confirmed a change in his squad as Lockie Ferguson replaced opener Rachin Ravindra. He added that his team would aim to take early wickets to put pressure on the hosts.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Saud Shakeel, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), 5 Salman Ali Agha, 6 Tayyab Tahir, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Will Young, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Jacob Duffy, 10 Nathan Smith, 11 Will O'Rourke

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Young Conway Mitchell Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Mitchell Santner Fakhar Zaman Ali Agha Saud Shakeel Afridi All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence i ..

Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025

7 minutes ago
 This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan s ..

This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story

15 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for H ..

Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..

21 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing o ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV

36 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL con ..

UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri Internat ..

37 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib S ..

Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate

57 minutes ago
UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to ..

UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to expand accessible education fo ..

3 hours ago
 India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billio ..

India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030

4 hours ago
 Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death to ..

Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death toll rises

4 hours ago
 Indonesia hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino p ..

Indonesia hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino poachers

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports