Tri-nation Series: Pakistan Lose Three Wickets At 54 Runs In Final Clash With New Zealand
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2025 | 03:23 PM
Opener Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for 10 runs, Saud Shakeel for 8 and Captain Babar Azam managed 29 runs before getting out at National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi today
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2025) Pakistan on Friday lost three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with New Zealand.
It is the fourth match of the tri-nation series which is being played at National Bank cricket Stadium in Karachi.
Opener Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for 10 runs, Saud Shakeel for 8, and captain Babar Azam managed 29 runs before getting out.
For New Zealand, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, and Will O’Rourke claimed one wicket each.
Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first, stating that his team would strive to secure victory and claim the trophy.
Rizwan also announced one change in the playing XI as Faheem Ashraf replaced Mohammad Hasnain.
Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner confirmed a change in his squad as Lockie Ferguson replaced opener Rachin Ravindra. He added that his team would aim to take early wickets to put pressure on the hosts.
Playing XIs:
Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Saud Shakeel, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), 5 Salman Ali Agha, 6 Tayyab Tahir, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Abrar Ahmed
New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Will Young, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Jacob Duffy, 10 Nathan Smith, 11 Will O'Rourke
