Open Menu

Tri-nation Series: Pakistan Lose Three Wickets At 54 Runs In Final Clash With New Zealand

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2025 | 03:23 PM

Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with New Zealand

Opener Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for 10 runs, Saud Shakeel for 8 and Captain Babar Azam managed 29 runs before getting out at National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi today

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2025) Pakistan on Friday lost three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with New Zealand.

It is the fourth match of the tri-nation series which is being played at National Bank cricket Stadium in Karachi.

Opener Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for 10 runs, Saud Shakeel for 8, and captain Babar Azam managed 29 runs before getting out.

For New Zealand, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, and Will O’Rourke claimed one wicket each.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first, stating that his team would strive to secure victory and claim the trophy.

Rizwan also announced one change in the playing XI as Faheem Ashraf replaced Mohammad Hasnain.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner confirmed a change in his squad as Lockie Ferguson replaced opener Rachin Ravindra. He added that his team would aim to take early wickets to put pressure on the hosts.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Saud Shakeel, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), 5 Salman Ali Agha, 6 Tayyab Tahir, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Will Young, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Jacob Duffy, 10 Nathan Smith, 11 Will O'Rourke

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Young Conway Mitchell Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Mitchell Santner Fakhar Zaman Ali Agha Saud Shakeel Afridi National Bank Of Pakistan New Zealand

Recent Stories

Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at ..

Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..

11 seconds ago
 World Governments Summit to hold next edition from ..

World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026

9 minutes ago
 Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innov ..

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award

24 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

2 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, minister ..

Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..

2 hours ago
 President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, milit ..

President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..

2 hours ago
AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams i ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars

2 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

3 hours ago
 After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to app ..

After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..

3 hours ago
 Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for fut ..

Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations

4 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches inaug ..

Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports