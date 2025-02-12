Tri-nation Series: Pakistan Reach Final After Beating South Africa By Six Wickets
Published February 12, 2025
Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha, who scored centuries, help Pakistan chase huge target of 353 run target at National Cricket Stadium
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2025) Pakistan reached final after beating South Africa by six wickets in a thrilling match of ongoing Tri-nation series on Wednesday.
Mohammad Rizwan, with 122 runs off 128 balls while Salman Agha with 134 runs off 103 balls led Pakistan successfully chase a huge target of 353-run target.
Fakhar Zaman scored 41 off 28 balls while Babar Azam could contribute only 23 runs off 19 balls. The match was played at National Cricket Stadium in Karachi. The amazing performance from both sides stunned the fans.
South Africa had set 353 runs target for Pakistan and gave a tough competition to the hosts.
Earlier, South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan.
The winning team today will play the final against New Zealand on February 14.
Pakistan's cricket team captain Mohammad Rizwan said that these are new conditions and a new day, and they need to play good cricket. Salman Agha bowls well, and I don’t think there will be a need for an extra spinner in the squad.
Playing XIs:
South Africa: Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed
