Open Menu

Tri-nation Series: South Africa Decide To Bat First Against Pakistan In Third Match Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2025 | 02:48 PM

Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third match today

Both sides are quite determined to take on each other at National Cricket Stadium in Karachi

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2025) South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the third match of Tri-nation series on Wednesday (today).

The match is being played at National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi.

Both sides are quite determined to show excellent performance in the match.

The winning team today will play the final against New Zealand on February 14.

Pakistan's cricket team captain Mohammad Rizwan said that these are new conditions and a new day, and they need to play good cricket.

Salman Agha bowls well, and I don’t think there will be a need for an extra spinner in the squad.

Playing XIs:

South Africa: Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket South Africa Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Keshav Maharaj Fakhar Zaman Ali Agha Saud Shakeel February Afridi National Bank Of Pakistan New Zealand

Recent Stories

Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat firs ..

Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..

3 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional deve ..

6 minutes ago
 FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup ..

FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality

21 minutes ago
 Egypt launches unified government services card to ..

Egypt launches unified government services card to drive digital transformation

21 minutes ago
 Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motors ..

Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team

36 minutes ago
 Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO

Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO

51 minutes ago
World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economie ..

World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025

51 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain re ..

PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum

1 hour ago
 Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah ..

Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case

1 hour ago
 Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What ..

Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'

1 hour ago
 UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chi ..

UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chief

1 hour ago
 Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accel ..

Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accelerating future readiness

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports