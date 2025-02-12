Tri-nation Series: South Africa Decide To Bat First Against Pakistan In Third Match Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2025 | 02:48 PM
Both sides are quite determined to take on each other at National Cricket Stadium in Karachi
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2025) South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the third match of Tri-nation series on Wednesday (today).
The match is being played at National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi.
Both sides are quite determined to show excellent performance in the match.
The winning team today will play the final against New Zealand on February 14.
Pakistan's cricket team captain Mohammad Rizwan said that these are new conditions and a new day, and they need to play good cricket.
Salman Agha bowls well, and I don’t think there will be a need for an extra spinner in the squad.
Playing XIs:
South Africa: Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed
