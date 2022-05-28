Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadium in collaboration with Zalmi Foundation and "Paigham e Pakistan"

On the first day of the two-day trials, more than 150 young cricketers participated in the Bannu Cricket Stadium

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31th May, 2022) On the first day of the two-day trials, more than 150 young cricketers participated in the Bannu Cricket Stadium. Thirty-six batsmen, eight wicket-keepers, and forty-one bowlers were selected. Eighty-six cricketers were selected for the second round.

Former Ambassador of Pakistan Zahid Khan Wazir and former Advisor to the Chief Minister on Kashif Irshad was also present and gave full encouragement to the youth.

Javed Afridi, Chairman, Zalmi Foundation, said that the purpose of the two-day program in Bannu was to provide opportunities for the youth to engage in healthy activities and display their talents and would continue to do so in the future