UrduPoint.com

Trials And Youth Engagement At Bannu Cricket Stadium In Collaboration With Zalmi Foundation And "Paigham E Pakistan"

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2022 | 02:33 PM

Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadium in collaboration with Zalmi Foundation and "Paigham e Pakistan"

On the first day of the two-day trials, more than 150 young cricketers participated in the Bannu Cricket Stadium

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31th May, 2022) On the first day of the two-day trials, more than 150 young cricketers participated in the Bannu Cricket Stadium. Thirty-six batsmen, eight wicket-keepers, and forty-one bowlers were selected. Eighty-six cricketers were selected for the second round.

Former Ambassador of Pakistan Zahid Khan Wazir and former Advisor to the Chief Minister on Kashif Irshad was also present and gave full encouragement to the youth.

Javed Afridi, Chairman, Zalmi Foundation, said that the purpose of the two-day program in Bannu was to provide opportunities for the youth to engage in healthy activities and display their talents and would continue to do so in the future

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Bannu Chief Minister Young Afridi

Recent Stories

Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opt ..

Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opted to bat first

26 minutes ago
 POA should be held accountable over poor performan ..

POA should be held accountable over poor performance in Olympic games: Ahsan

46 minutes ago
 Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with natio ..

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with national zeal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th May 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.