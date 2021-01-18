Trials begin for First Quaid Inter-Division Hockey Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulak said on Monday that trials had begun in all nine divisions of Punjab for the selection of teams for upcoming First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship.

It is pertinent to mention here that First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship is being organized by Sports board Punjab (SBP) in collaboration with Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) at National Hockey Stadium from Jan 23 to Feb 5, 2021.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the preparations for the event are underway for the smooth holding of the grand championship. "All the players will be selected on merit and strict instructions have been issued to all divisional selection committees in this regard.

Literally, we have buried the anti-merit culture across the province. After the trials, all the selected players will participate in camp training", said the DG SBP.

He said that every division's team will consist of 20 players and officials (18+2). "Every division will pick 14 hockey players from their respective trials while four players will be provided by Pakistan Hockey Federation to every division. In this way, PHF will arrange 36 players for Punjab's all nine divisions", he added.

He said the competition will provide an ideal platform to talented hockey players of the province to demonstrate their potential. "The top players of the championship will be given further training for the next national level hockey competitions", said DG, SBP.