Trials completed in DIK Region for KP National Hockey League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 22 players were finalized from the trial camp organized in Dera Ismail Khan Region in connection with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hockey League-2021 under the auspices of Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief selector and former Olympian from Swat Rahim Khan supervised the trials along with Regional Sports Officer Razi Ullah Khan Betani and selector Yasir islam, said a news release issued here.

Players from Tank, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan also turned up forthe trials.

Among the players selected for the camp were Adnan, Abdul Rehman and Goalkeeper. Sher Zaman, Imran Ahmed, Shehzad Khan, Akbar Zaman, Mohammad Abid, Mehraban, Sajjad, Khalid Usman, Mohammad Noman for Half-Backs, Zainul Abidin, Murtaza, Amjad Ali, Haroon, Faizan, Mohammad Farhan, Saqib, Zarin, Mohammad Sajjad Ali, Owais Khan, Mohammad Omar Hassan.