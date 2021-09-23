UrduPoint.com

Trials Completed In Mardan For KP National Hockey League

Muhammad Rameez 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 08:12 PM

Trials completed in Mardan for KP National Hockey League

Trials of Mardan region in connection with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hockey League have been completed under the auspices of Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Mardan Sports Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Trials of Mardan region in connection with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hockey League have been completed under the auspices of Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Mardan sports Complex on Thursday.

Olympian Rahim Khan, Regional Sports Officer Mir Bashar, Nawaz Khan, Yasir islam and other personalities were present.

Aimal, Shaan, Ejaz, Hamza, Azhar, Shahzeb, Jawad, Aamir Khan, Ziad, Abbas, Zulqarnain, Zark, Kashif and Hafnan are among the forward players, said Chief Selector Olympian Rahim Khan after supervising the trials.

Players from all across Mardan Region besides players from Buner also turned up. DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak on this occasion told media men that they have made a request to Pakistan Hockey Federation to share details of all the international junior and senior players well before players auctions.

