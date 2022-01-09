UrduPoint.com

Trials For 73rd Punjab Games From January 10

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 09, 2022 | 12:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The divisional sports department will organize trials of players on January 10 and 12 (Monday & Wednesday) for their participation in the 73rd Punjab Games.

A spokesman for the divisional sports department said on Sunday that 73rd Punjab Games would be played from January 24 to 27.

Sports officer Dr Izharul Haq will conduct trials of players at 10 a.m. in Crescent Sports Complex on January 10 (Monday) to select wrestling and taekwondo teams of the division.

Similarly, Haji Javaid Sattar and Muhammad Ameen would conduct trials for selection of cycling teamin Wapda City on January 12 (Wednesday), he added.

