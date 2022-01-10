Trials for 73rd Punjab Games start across province

The trials for the selection of various divisional male and female teams for participation in the 73rd Punjab Games started on Monday here and across the province

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The trials for the selection of various divisional male and female teams for participation in the 73rd Punjab Games started on Monday here and across the province.

The Games are scheduled to be held at different venues of Nishtar Park sports Complex from January 24-27.

The trials of wushu (kung-fu) players were held at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Monday. As many as 40 players participated in the trials. The trials process were monitored by Malik Iftikhar, Ms Ambreen Malik, Mohammad Imran, Sajid Ali, Ms Samreen Altaf and Mohammad Rohail.

The male and female trials of Lahore Division Cycling players were conducted at Cycling Velodrome, Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Monday. As many as 58 boys and 51 girl cyclists participated in the cycling trials.

The baseball trials of Lahore players were held at Bahria Town Stadium. As many as 18 players have been selected out of 39 participants.

The baseball trials of Multan players at Muslim school Nishtar Road, Sahiwal players at Depalpur Stadium, Bahawalpur players at Dring Stadium, Faisalabad players at Borhan Wala Ground near Jinnah Park, Sargodha players at Technology College PAF Road.

The trials of kabaddi, athletics, pentathlon and cycling were held in the Multan division.

The trials of Rawalpindi players will be held at DPS School Shamasabad on Jan 11 (Tuesday), Gujranwala players at Jinnah Stadium on Jan 12 (Wednesday) and DG Khan players at cricket Stadium DG Khan on the same day.

The trials of taekwondo, karate, kick boxing players were held in Rawalpindi division on Monday while the trials of archery, baseball will be held on tomorrow, Tuesday.

Meanwhile Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said that male and female players from all divisions are being chosen purely on merit for Punjab Games because there is no room for anti-merit tactics in our set up. "Sports board Punjab is providing sufficient playing opportunities to all talented male and female players belonging to all games," he said.

He said that all the participating players are expected to excel in the upcoming 73rd Punjab Games in which competitions of 27 games will be held including seven games for women players.