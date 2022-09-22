UrduPoint.com

Trials For Admission On Sports Seats In City Girls College Gulbahar Held

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 22, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Trials for admission on sports seats in City Girls College Gulbahar held

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :A two days trial for admission on sports seats in Government Girls College City Gulbahar got underway here inside the college premises on Thursday.

Principal Government Girls College City Gulbahar Professor Tahira Dar was the chief guest on this occasion who formally welcomed the girls athletes who appeared in various games trials and expressed the hope that the trials would be organized in a fair and transparent manner while the selection would be made on merits only.

Former Director Sports Pakistan Sports board Din Muhammad, Director Sports Najma Qazi, Secretary KP Netball Association Farhan Khan conducted the trials in various games including athletics, netball, volleyball, cricket and badminton etc.

Najma Qazi was also daughter of former hockey Olympian Qazi Salahuddin.

Her father was a member of the Olympic squad in 1968 Mexico Summer Olympic where Pakistan grabbed the gold medal for the second time after gold in field hockey in 1960 in Rome Olympic.

Najma said that 2-day sports trials for FSC and FA admission were organized in Government City Girls College Gulbahar in which a large number of players participated in various games to give trials.

On this occasion, Miss Samina and the members of the selection committee were also present alongwith the former Director Sports PSB Din Muhammad.

The purpose of the trials for admission was to select the right and good players. She expressed the hope that the selection of good players would further improve the sports position of the college, which would not only make the name of the college but also the province as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Hockey Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Badminton Rome Mexico Gold Olympics Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Hav ..

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Haveli landline number

33 minutes ago
 Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PC ..

Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PCB Pathway Programme

49 minutes ago
 PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood aff ..

PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood affectees

1 hour ago
 Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after fl ..

Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after floods devastation in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

2 hours ago
 SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.