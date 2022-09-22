Trials for admission on sports seats in City Girls College Gulbahar held

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :A two days trial for admission on sports seats in Government Girls College City Gulbahar got underway here inside the college premises on Thursday.

Principal Government Girls College City Gulbahar Professor Tahira Dar was the chief guest on this occasion who formally welcomed the girls athletes who appeared in various games trials and expressed the hope that the trials would be organized in a fair and transparent manner while the selection would be made on merits only.

Former Director Sports Pakistan Sports board Din Muhammad, Director Sports Najma Qazi, Secretary KP Netball Association Farhan Khan conducted the trials in various games including athletics, netball, volleyball, cricket and badminton etc.

Najma Qazi was also daughter of former hockey Olympian Qazi Salahuddin.

Her father was a member of the Olympic squad in 1968 Mexico Summer Olympic where Pakistan grabbed the gold medal for the second time after gold in field hockey in 1960 in Rome Olympic.

Najma said that 2-day sports trials for FSC and FA admission were organized in Government City Girls College Gulbahar in which a large number of players participated in various games to give trials.

On this occasion, Miss Samina and the members of the selection committee were also present alongwith the former Director Sports PSB Din Muhammad.

The purpose of the trials for admission was to select the right and good players. She expressed the hope that the selection of good players would further improve the sports position of the college, which would not only make the name of the college but also the province as well.