Trials For Badminton, Table Tennis On Monday

Muhammad Rameez Published November 04, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Trials for badminton and table tennis players under Annual Sports Calendar Under-16 would be held at al-Fateh Sports Complex Saleemi Chowk on Monday, Nov 6, 2023

A spokesman for District Sports Department said here on Saturday that Tehsil Sports Officer Shabina Jamshaid would supervise the trials of male and female players.

The intending players were directed to bring their FRC form along with them at al-Fateh Sports Complex for verification of their age, he added.

