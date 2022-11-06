UrduPoint.com

Trials For Disabled New Talent To Be Held On Nov 10

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 06, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Trials for disabled new talent to be held on Nov 10

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Trials of Multan Bahawalpur to hunt disabled new talent will be held at district sports ground on November 10.

  Chief Coordinator Multan Bahawalpur Region, Muhammad Jameel Kamran expressed these views while addressing the meeting held in connection with new talent.

Manager Multan Manzoor Latifi, coach Hassan Jameel, manager Bahawalpur Marghub Alam, International player Matloob Qureshi and others attended the meeting.

Telling about the schedule of trials, Jameel Kamran directed the players to report Manzoor Latifi at district sports ground on Nov 10 near Kalma Chowk Multan.

The scrutiny committee will take the trials of the players while Muhammad Jameel Kamran will supervise it.

Related Topics

Multan Sports Bahawalpur November Coach

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

11 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.