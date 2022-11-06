Trials for disabled new talent to be held on Nov 10

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Trials of Multan Bahawalpur to hunt disabled new talent will be held at district sports ground on November 10.

Chief Coordinator Multan Bahawalpur Region, Muhammad Jameel Kamran expressed these views while addressing the meeting held in connection with new talent.

Manager Multan Manzoor Latifi, coach Hassan Jameel, manager Bahawalpur Marghub Alam, International player Matloob Qureshi and others attended the meeting.

Telling about the schedule of trials, Jameel Kamran directed the players to report Manzoor Latifi at district sports ground on Nov 10 near Kalma Chowk Multan.

The scrutiny committee will take the trials of the players while Muhammad Jameel Kamran will supervise it.