Trials for International Tour de Khunjerab on Saturday

A trial to select the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team for the forthcoming International Tour de Khunjerab will be held on May 29, 2021 here at Northern Bypass, President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad said here Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A trial to select the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team for the forthcoming International Tour de Khunjerab will be held on May 29, 2021 here at Northern Bypass, President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad said here Friday.

He said the International Tour de Khunjerab is commencing June 23 and out of the trials 10 top cyclists would be short-listed to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nisar Ahmed, who is also Secretary General of Pakistan Cycling Federation, said that six male and four female cyclists will be selected.

Nisar Ahmed will be the Chairman of the Technical Staff and selection committee while other members include Iftikhar Awan, international cyclists Murad Ali and Mohammad Shabab. There will be a road race and an individual time trial. Nisar Ahmed said that a training camp for selected cyclists would be organized in Swat which would be held after June 1 and would last for 20 days.