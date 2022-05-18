UrduPoint.com

Trials For Int'l Girls Netball Series On May 22

Published May 18, 2022

Trials for Int'l Girls Netball Series on May 22

The one-day open trials for the selection of the National Junior Under-21 team for participation in the International Girls Netball Series will be held on May 22 at Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Coaching Centre, Karachi, President Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), Muddasar Arain said in a statement on Wednesday

He said the Series would be played in Singapore but did not reveal the schedule.

He said that preparations for the trials had already started and women athletes from all over the country could participate in these.

