Trials For Kabaddi Held
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 26, 2025 | 10:30 PM
In connection with preparations for the CM Punjab Summer Games-2025, open trials of boys for Kabaddi from three tehsils City, Saddar and Chak Jhumra were held here on Monday
The trials were arranged by the district sports department at Malikpur Kabaddi Stadium.
Over 200 players from all the three tehsils participated in the trials.
District Sports Officer Sajida Latif, Tehsil Sports Officers and officials of the District Kabaddi Association were present on the occasion.
