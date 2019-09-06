Trials for KP Softball team on Sept. 26 for 33rd National Games

Trials for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Softball Team will be held on September 25 in connection with the preparations for the 33rd National Games in the provincial capital Peshawar from October 26 here at Hayatabad Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Trials for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Softball Team will be held on September 25 in connection with the preparations for the 33rd National Games in the provincial capital Peshawar October 26 here at Hayatabad sports Complex.

This was announced by Secretary KP Softball Association Khalid Khan while talking to media men here Friday. He said the trials would be organized in Hayatabad Sports Complex and around 22 players would be short-listed for the camp with final 14 players would be selected a day before the 33rd National Games.

He also advised the players to bring along with them two passport size photos, form-B and copy of CNIC. He said a good number of players from the merged tribal areas would also participate in the trials.

Khalid Khan said only female players would be selected to represent KP in the 33rd National Games, as there is no male softball entry. The trials would be organized on September 26 at 10.00 a.m in the morning and would be continued till afternoon, he told.