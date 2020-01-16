Trials for KP U21 Games at Tehsil level begins in all KP districts: Syed Saqlain Shah

The trials for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Games-2020 got under way in 104 Tehsil of 32 districts including recently merged tribal districts are taking part with players born after 1.1.1999 have been advised to get register for a 27 female and 32 male Game at Union Councils, Tehsil, District and Regional Levels

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The trials for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Games-2020 got under way in 104 Tehsil of 32 districts including recently merged tribal districts are taking part with players born after 1.1.1999 have been advised to get register for a 27 female and 32 male Game at Union Councils, Tehsil, District and Regional Levels.

This was started by Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah while talking to APP during his visit to various Tehsils of District Nowshera, Peshawar and Charsadda Districts. He said trials in all across KP for Inter-Tehsil Games got under way in all 104 Tehsil including 25 Tehsils of the seven merged tribal districts.

He said players are advised to get register for the trials for Inter-Tehsil Games to be starting Feb 5-18, 2020 in the first phase while the second and third phases the Inter-Districts and Inter-Regional levels Games would be starting from Feb 24-27, 2020.

He said that the trials in all Tehsils would be continued up till January 26. He said overall 22907 female and male players would be part of the KP U21 Games-2020. After completion of the first phase at Tehsil level, the players would compete in Inter-District and Inter-Regional Games.

He said during the Tehsil Games, trials for the Inter-Districts would also be completed well before the commencement of the Inter-District Games from Feb 24-27. "We held meetings with all affiliated associations in order to work together through a plan schedule at Inter-Districts level before ensuring opportunities to the youth to come from UCs to Tehsil, from Tehsil to District and District to Regional levels," Saqlain Shah said.

It was also decided to hold the Inter-Regional Games in the same dates so that a bigger gathering would be developed of the players in Peshawar, Mr. Shah added. He said each of the committee headed by Deputy Commissioner of the respective Districts. The committee will have members from the education Department at school, College and University level, KP Olympic Association and all its affiliated sports bodies.

Earlier, Inter-Union Council cricket Championship got under way wherein teams of 15 UCs of Tehsil Pabbi are taking part at Pabbi Sports Complex ground. Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Shahid Ali Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship.

Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Regional Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch, Sami Ullah Marwat, officials, players and spectators were also present. During the colourful opening ceremony Jamshed Baloch said that the trials for the Inter-Tehsil got under way in six different Games comprising Athletics, Volleyball, Football, Badminton, Kabaddi and Tug of War wherein players from three Tehsils- Pabbi, Nowshera and Jehangira are taking. There are 15 UCs of Pabbi, 20 UCs of Nowshera and 12 UCs of Jehangira Tehsils.

Speaing during the inauguration ceremony DC Nowshera Shahid Ali Khan lauded the Directorate General Sports KP for making a comprehensive plan in involving such a huge number of players from UCs, Tehsil, District and Regional level.

He said in the last three editions of the KP U23 Games, more talented players got opportunities to come up at national and international levels. He also appreciated the role of Senior Minister for Sports Muhammad Atif Khan, Secretary Sports Flt. Lt. Khushal Khan and DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak, RSOs KP, DSOs and members various associations affiliated with KP Olympic Association for their untiring efforts in ensuring healthy activtities to the youth.

He also announced Rs. 30,000 for winners of the Inter-Union Council team and Rs. 10,000 would be given to the runners-up. Soon after completion the trials proper kits including track-suites, shoes and playing uniform would be given to the selected players to be part of Inter-Tehsil Games.