Trials for KP U21 Games in Peshawar District on Jan 30-31

Trials for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Peshawar District will be organized here at Qayyum Sports Complex on January 30-31, 2020, District Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki told APP here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Trials for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Peshawar District will be organized here at Qayyum Sports Complex on January 30-31, 2020, District Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki told APP here on Wednesday.

He advised the players to come and participate in the trials open for all in the following Games included athletics, football, hockey, tug of war, kabaddi and volleyball. He said the trials will be conducted for teams for the U21 Games organized across the province including Peshawar.

He said the trials will be starting from 9.00 am to 5.00 p.m on January 30-31 wherein selection committees have already been notified for all six games part of the Inter-Tehsil Games with players from the Peshawar sub-division including Town-1, Town-II, Town-III and Town-IV comprising Tehsil Nagman, Matra, Mehta, Chamkani, Koh Damman, Shah Alam, Matni, FR Pesahwar. Preparations have been completed and all sports associations have also been notified to bring their players for the trials.