Trials For KP U21 Games On Feb 17

2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 04:50 PM

Trials for KP U21 games on Feb 17

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The Peshawar District Trials for the U21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games will be held on Monday at the Qayyum sports Complex, where male players will appear in ten different games in the District Peshawar.

The trials will be starting at 9.00 a.m to 5.00 p.m, District Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki told media men here on Sunday. He said after the successful holding of the female trials two-day earlier, it was decided to hold the male trials in 10 different Games to be part of the forthcoming KP U21 Games (Inter-District) round to be starting from Feb 27, 2020 wherein players from 35 districts would participate.

He said that in the series of U21 games, the District Peshawar men's trials will be held in hockey, table tennis, judo, karate, taekwondo, wrestling, basketball, gymnastics, Wushu and weightlifting. Players born after 1-1-1999 will be eligible to participate.

He said the trials is open for all and best teams would be constituted to make ensure a good fighting teams for the Inter-District competitions wherein teams from 35 districts would take part.

