Trials For National Kickboxing Championship Held

Muhammad Rameez Published January 02, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Trials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the National Kickboxing championship were held here at Peshawar sports Complex on Sunday wherein more than 100 players turned up.

A large number of players from Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Hazara and Malakand divisions participated in the trials held under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kickboxing Association.

"The future of kick-boxing is as bright as any other martial arts sport in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," said Mian Waheed, President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boxing Association while talking to APP here during the trials.

Mian Waheed said that Secretary General Pakistan Kickboxing Federation Rana Zahid Mehmood has been working hard for the promotion of this sport in Pakistan which is the reason why kick boxing should be promoted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as across the country.

Under the patronage of Rana Zahid Mahmood, KP Kickboxing Association is working hard to promote kickboxing in all districts and divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and establish more and more clubs and provide training to the trainees under the supervision of qualified coaches.

