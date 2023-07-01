Trials for National Throwball Men, Women team to start on July 3: Arshad Hussain

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :A trial to select Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Men and Women Team for the forthcoming National Throwball Championship on July 3, 2023, at 9:00 am.

This was stated by Secretary KP Throwball Association Arshad Hussain while talking to APP here on Saturday.

He said both Men and Women's teams of KP would take part in the forthcoming National Throwball Men and Women Championship at Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) commencing from July 13-16.

"All the players, both men and women, are advised to reach for the trials at the respective venues on the above-mentioned date in time. The women's trials will be held in City Gulbahar Girls College on July 3 at 9.

00 am while the Men team trials will be held at Governor College Peshawar on July 03 at 9:00 a.m," he added.

Arshad Hussain said, "The selection committee for the male team are Arshad Hussain, Deputy Director sports Higher education Department of KP Zafar Iqbal, Hassan Khan, Ijaz Ahmad, Sohrab Hussain and Bilal Ahmad Khan.

For the selection of the Women's team, the selection committee was headed by Arshad Hussain, with other members including Najma Qazi, Miss Afsheen, Sohrab Hussain, Ijaz Ahmed and Bilal Ahmed. He said Syed Jaffar Hussain and Abid Ali, the two coaches, would represent Director General (DG) Sports of KP.