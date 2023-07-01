Open Menu

Trials For National Throwball Men, Women Team To Start On July 3: Arshad Hussain

Muhammad Rameez Published July 01, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Trials for National Throwball Men, Women team to start on July 3: Arshad Hussain

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :A trial to select Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Men and Women Team for the forthcoming National Throwball Championship on July 3, 2023, at 9:00 am.

This was stated by Secretary KP Throwball Association Arshad Hussain while talking to APP here on Saturday.

He said both Men and Women's teams of KP would take part in the forthcoming National Throwball Men and Women Championship at Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) commencing from July 13-16.

"All the players, both men and women, are advised to reach for the trials at the respective venues on the above-mentioned date in time. The women's trials will be held in City Gulbahar Girls College on July 3 at 9.

00 am while the Men team trials will be held at Governor College Peshawar on July 03 at 9:00 a.m," he added.

Arshad Hussain said, "The selection committee for the male team are Arshad Hussain, Deputy Director sports Higher education Department of KP Zafar Iqbal, Hassan Khan, Ijaz Ahmad, Sohrab Hussain and Bilal Ahmad Khan.

For the selection of the Women's team, the selection committee was headed by Arshad Hussain, with other members including Najma Qazi, Miss Afsheen, Sohrab Hussain, Ijaz Ahmed and Bilal Ahmed. He said Syed Jaffar Hussain and Abid Ali, the two coaches, would represent Director General (DG) Sports of KP.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Sports Education Male Abid Ali July Women All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

16 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports