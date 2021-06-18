UrduPoint.com
Trials For National U23 Football Championship Schedule Announced

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 08:36 PM

A meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and newly merged area Football Association held here at Shinwari House with former international footballer Shahid Khan Shinwari in the chair

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :A meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and newly merged area Football Association held here at Shinwari House with former international footballer Shahid Khan Shinwari in the chair.

The meeting took some important decisions regarding the holding of the forthcoming U23 National Football Championship scheduled to be held in Abbottabad in the first week of July this year.

The meeting unanimously decided that the South Region Trial would be held on June 20 at 3.00 pm at Sarai Norang (Lakki Marwat).

The trial of Peshawar Region Malakand Region will be held on June 21 at 2.00 pm at Tahmas Khan Football Ground, Peshawar. It was decided that two teams would be selected from these two trials and it would consist of U23 players.

All aspirants should be born after January 1, 1999, bring their original ID card, two passport size photographs and other documents with a photocopy.

The trial of the players will be held under the supervision of South Region Selection Committee headed by Qazi Wajid with other members comprising Najibullah (Tank), Akbar Khan (Wana), Sajjad Khan (Miranshah), Javed Gul (Lakki Marwat), Manam Khan (Hangu).

On June 21, the Peshawar and Malakand Region Selection Committee comprising Mabran Ali Gohar, Afrasiab (Swat), Kaleemullah (Dir), Adeel (Nowshera) Yaqub (Peshawar) and Abdul Hakim (Bajaur).

