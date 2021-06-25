Trials for National U23 Premier League Football Championship on June 28

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Trials for the National U23 Premier League Football Championship will be organized at Sumbal Khan Football Ground, Qayyum sports Complex on June 28 at 1.00 p.m.

This was stated by Chairman Organizing Committee, Shahid Khan Shinwari while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said after a long time Pakistan Football Federation would organize National U23 Premier League Football Championship on July 4, 2021 at Gunj Football Ground Abbottabad in which a total of 12 teams would be taking part.

He said the teams taking part including from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, KP Eagle, KP Falkan, KP, Hazara and one team each from Gilgit-Baltish, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and from Kashmir two teams each from Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab will be reaching Abbottabad on July 3.

He said it was for the first time that the players from Southern District took part in the trials held at Sai Norang, Lakki Marwat wherein a total of 22 players had been short-listed.

Players from North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu took part.

After the Southern District another trials held in Tehmas Khan Football Stadium in which players from Chitral, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Malakand Division, Kohat, Mardan, Swabi, Nowhera, Peshawar, Khyber District, Mohmand, Bajaur took part and among them a total 68 players were short-listed.

He said now 40 players would be selected for the two teams from KP while trials were held for the selection of third team from Hazara district wherein players from Mansehra and other nearby districts took part.

He said the team will be reaching Kunj Football ground on July 3, followed by a managerial meeting on the same day in which the League would start on July 4 with 12 top teams from across Pakistan taking part.

Shahid Khan also lauded President Pakistan Football Federation Ishfaq Ali, Vice President MNA Amir Doghar and Organizing Secretary Adil Khan Jadoon for extending all out support for holding the League in batting manners.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held at the RSO Office Abbottabad under the chairmanship of Chairman Selection Committee RSO Musawar Khan in which Organizing Secretary Adil Khan Jadoon, Organizer Bilal Khan Jadoon, Tauqeer Khan, Saif Jadoon Media Coordinator Shaukat Hussain and others attended.

The Names of 38 players were announced for the camp included Bilal Khan Jadoon, Team Manager Abid Mahmood, Coach Qazi Shehzad, Assistant Coach Sajjad Khan and Assistant Coach Saeed-ur-Rehman.

Faizan Khan Anas Habib Waqas Muhammad Fahad Javed Zahid Arif Owais Hamad Anjum Musa Khan Abdul Hafeez Talha Osama Nawaz Hassan Shahriar Khan Mazhar Ali Haris Abdul Salam Omar Farooq Ahmad Ali Khan Haris Khan Shafiullah Bilal Ahmad Owais Danish Aqib Khan Mujtaba Emad Tanoli Osama Ibrahim Hizbullah Farhad Abbasi Sohail Asim, Zaheb, Umar Khan, Ehsanullah are included.

The final team of 18 members will be selected on July 2, 2021.