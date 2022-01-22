UrduPoint.com

Trials For PAF Squash Academy Completed

Muhammad Rameez Published January 22, 2022 | 05:34 PM

Squash trials and league matches for PAF Squash Academy have been completed here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Saturday

Chairman KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman and Director sports PAF Sports Control Committee Group Captain Ahmed Qazi were also present. More than 100 players participated in the U11, U13, U15 and U17 age groups. Twelve players were selected from each of these age groups and league matches were held between them. A total of 12 players were short-listed and five players from each age group were selected who will be trained at PAF Squash Academy under qualified coaches.

All the best facilities will be provided to the players.

Pakistan Squash Federation Vice President Qamar Zaman said that Pakistan Squash Federation is striving hard to provide the best facilities to the players.

PAF Academy Peshawar has all the best facilities, he said.

The players have to work hard, he said. He said that there are the best qualified coaches, and courts for playing purposes. He said that the efforts of Pakistan Squash Federation and PAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheeruddin Babar, Senior Vice President Amir Masood and Secretary Wing Commander Armghan Aziz were commendable.

He said that at the grassroots level we have talent in children. Due to this, it is being worked on and the players selected from the Inter-schools Talent Hunt program will also be included in the training along with these age group players.

