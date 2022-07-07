Trials for participation in World Student Mass Wrestling League held

Trials, jointly organized by Pakistan Federation of Mass Wrestling, and Sports Department, were held at sports gymnasium for participation in the World Student Mass Wrestling League to be held in Vladevostok, Russia from 4 to 8 September 2022

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Trials, jointly organized by Pakistan Federation of Mass Wrestling, and Sports Department, were held at sports gymnasium for participation in the World Student Mass Wrestling League to be held in Vladevostok, Russia from 4 to 8 September 2022.

The trials were supervised by Pakistan Federation of Mass Wrestling President Nawab Furqan Khan while Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum and district sports officer Farooq Latif were also present.

Ehsan Elahi, Fahad, Ali Sajjad, Khushnood Azeem and Masood Rasool from Multan Sahiwal-Sargodha-Quetta-Division participated while Masood Rasool won.

Speaking on this occasion, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum said that Pakistan's participation in the World Student Mass Wrestling League was a matter of pride.

He said that mass wrestling was a new game which was gaining popularity in Pakistan.

He also appreciated the services of President of the Federation Nawab Furqan Khan.

Farooq Latif said that the job of the sports department was to bring out new talent He said that there was a lot of talent in mass wrestling among men and women across the country and they needed a platform to showcase their art which sports department will provide to them.