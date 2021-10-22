UrduPoint.com

Trials For Selection KP Girls Team Begins

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 06:48 PM

Trials for selection KP Girls team begins

A trials to select Khyber Pakhtunkhwa girl's team for the forthcoming Inter-Provincial U16 Girls Hockey Championship got underway here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium here on Friday under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :A trials to select Khyber Pakhtunkhwa girl's team for the forthcoming Inter-Provincial U16 Girls Hockey Championship got underway here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium here on Friday under the aegis of Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The trials were open to all below the aegis of 16 years old, Chief Coach and former international hockey player Shafqat Ullah told APP here. He said Director Female Games Miss Rasheed Ghaznavi is overall supervising the trials wherein more than 40 players turned up mainly from Charsadda, Nowshera and Peshawar districts.

Shafqat Ullah said that open trials were conducted for the selection of Girls team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the Inter-Provincial hockey tournament starting from November 2 in Lahore in which teams from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be taking part.

In the first phase, 25 players have been selected in which the final selection will be made later on, Shafqat Ullah said. "We are trying to select the best team that will not only represent the province but also win medals," he said.

Related Topics

Hockey Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Charsadda Nowshera Azad Jammu And Kashmir November All From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed tours country pavilions at Expo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed tours country pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

21 minutes ago
 AED51,000 fine, 12 traffic points for jumping red ..

AED51,000 fine, 12 traffic points for jumping red lights in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago
 Ten sugar mobile points set up in city to facilita ..

Ten sugar mobile points set up in city to facilitate citizens

2 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia defeats Ireland by eig ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia defeats Ireland by eight wickets

21 minutes ago
 Friday sermon at Presidency's Jamia Mosque highli ..

Friday sermon at Presidency's Jamia Mosque highlights women's rights in Islam

2 minutes ago
 Bolivians Choose Sputnik V Over Other COVID-19 Vac ..

Bolivians Choose Sputnik V Over Other COVID-19 Vaccines - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.