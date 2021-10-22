Trials for selection KP Girls team begins

A trials to select Khyber Pakhtunkhwa girl's team for the forthcoming Inter-Provincial U16 Girls Hockey Championship got underway here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium here on Friday under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :A trials to select Khyber Pakhtunkhwa girl's team for the forthcoming Inter-Provincial U16 Girls Hockey Championship got underway here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium here on Friday under the aegis of Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The trials were open to all below the aegis of 16 years old, Chief Coach and former international hockey player Shafqat Ullah told APP here. He said Director Female Games Miss Rasheed Ghaznavi is overall supervising the trials wherein more than 40 players turned up mainly from Charsadda, Nowshera and Peshawar districts.

Shafqat Ullah said that open trials were conducted for the selection of Girls team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the Inter-Provincial hockey tournament starting from November 2 in Lahore in which teams from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be taking part.

In the first phase, 25 players have been selected in which the final selection will be made later on, Shafqat Ullah said. "We are trying to select the best team that will not only represent the province but also win medals," he said.