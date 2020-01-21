UrduPoint.com
Trials For Selection Of Male Football Players Begin

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:54 PM

Trials for selection of male football players begin

Trials of the Football Academy "Karachi Bulls" were commenced at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Football Stadium on Tuesday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Trials of the Football Academy "Karachi Bulls" were commenced at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Football Stadium on Tuesday.

The academy was established under the auspices of Sports for Life in collaboration with DMC South, said a statement on Tuesday.

The trials were attended by more than 300 players from 18 schools of the megalopolis.

Football Coach Qamar Yar Khan selected the players during the trials.

On the occasion, Shahzad Qazi, CEO of Sports for Life said that in the first phase male players were selected for the formation of Gulshan and Saddar Zones teams. The selected players would be sent to Lahore and Sialkot for playing matches next month.

He said that seven zone teams Karachi would be formed at the academy which would be imparted trainings from professional coaches.

Shahzad Qazi said that in the second phase the trails of female players would commence in the first week of February. DMC South was playing a vital role for establishment of a healthy society by promoting sports activities and healthy activities.

He added that DMC South had played an important role in establishment of Karachi Bulls Football Academy for which he appreciated the efforts of DMC-South Chairman Malik Fayyaz Awan.

Vice Chairman of the Sindh Olympic Association Asif Azim on the occasion said that sports academies play a key role in nurturing any sport and discovering new talent. Sports for Life and DMC South had taken a brilliant step by setting up an academy that would boost the spirit of young athletes.

