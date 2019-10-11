UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trials For Selection Of Punjab Archery Teams

Zeeshan Mehtab 30 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:28 PM

Pakistan Archery Federation will hold trials from October 15 here for the selection of its men and women teams at Punjab archery centre

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Archery Federation will hold trials from October 15 here for the selection of its men and women teams at Punjab archery centre.

The selected teams will take part in the national games being organized in Peshawar later this month.

