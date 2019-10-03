UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trials For Selection Of Punjab Karate Team

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:21 PM

Trials for selection of Punjab karate team

Punjab Karate Association (PKA) is organising trails for selection of Punjab men and women teams for participation in 33rd National Games, being held next month in Peshawar

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Karate Association (PKA) is organising trails for selection of Punjab men and women teams for participation in 33rd National Games, being held next month in Peshawar.

The trials will be held here on October 6 at the Gymnasium hall of Punjab College.

All the Divisional Karate Associations have been invited to take part in the trails and the best karate team would be selected for the games.

The trails will be held in the following events/ weight categories:- Men, Individul kumite, below 50kgs, below 55kgs, below 50 kgs, below 67 kgs, below 75 kgs, below 84 kgs, team kumite, individual kata and team kata.

Women, individual kumite, below 45 kgs, below 50 kgs, below 55kgs,, below 61 kgs, below 68 kgs,, team kumite, individual kata, team kata.

Related Topics

Peshawar Punjab Kyrgystani Som October Women All Best Weight

Recent Stories

Imran shines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s victory ove ..

2 minutes ago

World’s best age-friendly practice in focus at S ..

9 minutes ago

Ahmad, Ibtisam, Naveed shine on the day two of Qua ..

11 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori returns to Earth after successfu ..

23 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award participates in first-ever ..

24 minutes ago

40 jewellers showcase designs at Hong Kong Pavilio ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.