Trials for selection of Punjab karate team

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Karate Association (PKA) is organising trails for selection of Punjab men and women teams for participation in 33rd National Games, being held next month in Peshawar

The trials will be held here on October 6 at the Gymnasium hall of Punjab College.

All the Divisional Karate Associations have been invited to take part in the trails and the best karate team would be selected for the games.

The trails will be held in the following events/ weight categories:- Men, Individul kumite, below 50kgs, below 55kgs, below 50 kgs, below 67 kgs, below 75 kgs, below 84 kgs, team kumite, individual kata and team kata.

Women, individual kumite, below 45 kgs, below 50 kgs, below 55kgs,, below 61 kgs, below 68 kgs,, team kumite, individual kata, team kata.