Trials For Selection Of Teams For 73rd Punjab Games Continue

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 11, 2022 | 06:44 PM

The trials of various games were conducted in all divisions of the province on the second day for the selection of divisional male and female teams for upcoming 73rd Punjab Games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The trials of various games were conducted in all divisions of the province on the second day for the selection of divisional male and female teams for upcoming 73rd Punjab Games.

As many as 4487 players and officials will feature in the mega event of Punjab Games which will be organised at different venues of Nishtar Park sports Complex from January 24-27, 2022.

According to details, a large number of male and female players participated in kick-boxing, taekwondo, lawn tennis, squash and basketball trials in Multan on Tuesday.

Badminton trials were held in Sargodha while DG Khan hosted badminton and table tennis trials on the same day. Dring Stadium of Bahawalpur also hosted athletics trials in which the participants exhibited immense passion.

The hockey trials of Faisalabad division were organized at Gojra Stadium. The baseball trials of Rawalpindi were organized at DPS school Shamasabad Rawalpindi. The baseball trials of Gujranwala and DG Khan will be conducted on January tomorrow, Wednesday.

