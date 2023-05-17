UrduPoint.com

Trials For Senior Inter District Cricket Team On Friday

Muhammad Rameez Published May 17, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Trials for Senior Inter District Cricket Team on Friday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ):Trials for selection Senior Inter District Cricket team would be organized at Saeed Ajmal Cricket Academy here on Friday (May 19, 2023).

A spokesman of sports department said here on Wednesday that Head Coaches of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Faisalabad Region Tanveer Shaukat and Ashraf Ali would conduct trials and select four teams for Faisalabad region.

Later, these teams would play matches against each other and prove their metal after which a team who would show excellent performance would be selected to represent this region in national level tournaments, he added.

He said that the intending cricket players were advised to reach at trial venue sharp at 8 a.m. They should also bring white kit which was imperative to participate in the trials, he added.

