Trials for U-16 & U-20 handball teams on Dec 29

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) -:Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) will organize trials for selection of National Youth Under-16 and Junior Under-20 teams at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on December 29.

According to sources of PHF, National Youth Under-16 team will represent Pakistan in Asia Youth Beach Handball Championship which will be held at Bangkok from April 1st to 10th,2020.Similarly, National Junior Under-20 team will participate in International Handball Federation Tournament which would be held in March 2020, he added.