UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trials For U-16 & U-20 Handball Teams On Dec 29

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 03:11 PM

Trials for U-16 & U-20 handball teams on Dec 29

Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) will organize trials for selection of National Youth Under-16 and Junior Under-20 teams at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on December 29

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) -:Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) will organize trials for selection of National Youth Under-16 and Junior Under-20 teams at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on December 29.

According to sources of PHF, National Youth Under-16 team will represent Pakistan in Asia Youth Beach Handball Championship which will be held at Bangkok from April 1st to 10th,2020.Similarly, National Junior Under-20 team will participate in International Handball Federation Tournament which would be held in March 2020, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangkok March April December 2020 From Asia University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

LG to unveil dual-screen 5G smartphone at MWC

2 minutes ago

Four booked over marriage act violation in Faisala ..

7 minutes ago

China-developed interface makes thought-controlled ..

7 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

7 minutes ago

Russia Olympic Committee Supports RUSADA's Decisio ..

7 minutes ago

LHC grants bail to former Punjab Law Minister Rana ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.