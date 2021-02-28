UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trials For U21 Games In Malakand Held

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 10:00 AM

Trials for U21 Games in Malakand held

MALAKAND, Feb 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Male and female Trials for the forthcoming U21 Games was completed under the aegis of the District Sports Officer Muhammad Naveed at various grounds here on Sunday.

Selected teams and players will represent Malakand in provincial U21 Games. In this regard, separate trials of male and female were held at Zafar Park and Government Degree College, Batkhela under the supervision of Senior Coaches of Provincial Directorate of Sports and District Sports Officer Muhammad Naveed Ahmad.

The male participated in 10 different Men's sports including hockey, basketball, table tennis and gymnastics, judo, taekwondo, karate, wrestling, wushu and weightlifting while female participated in seven games Table Tennis, Tug of War, Volleyball, Netball, Athletics, Badminton and Tag of War.

On this occasion, U21 male and female talented and best players from all over the district selected who will represent Malakand in the provincial competitions of various sports for the U21 players.

Related Topics

Hockey Tennis Sports Badminton Male Malakand Sunday All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Ireland defeat Italy as hosts suffer 30th successi ..

10 hours ago

Mali's Armed Forces Repel Attack by Terrorists in ..

10 hours ago

Dist admin organises Balochi night at Alhamra Cult ..

10 hours ago

Guardiola ranks Man City's record run as one of hi ..

10 hours ago

Eight-try Clermont thrash hapless Agen in Top 14

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.