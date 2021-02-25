Trials for U21 Games in Mohmand District completed

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Under the auspices of Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, trials of male and female athletes have come to end in Mohmand district in connection with the forthcoming U21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games in which more than 7000 male and female athletes would be taking part in 10 male and 7 female Games.

Male and female athletes competed in 10 males and 07 women's games. District Sports Officer Saeed Akhtar, Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah and other important personalities were present on the occasion. Trials are underway for the selection of male and female players at the district level all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in connection with the U21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games.

DSO Saeed Akhtar said that there is a lot of sports talent in Mohmand district and hopefully the players from Mohmand district will give best performance in the U21 Games. He further said that work is underway on sports ground in Mohmand district besides various sports activities are also underway in the district which will continue till March 23. He said that the coaches of Directorate of Sports KP is supervision the trials and short-listing players in all 35 districts including districts and sub-district of the merged tribal areas.