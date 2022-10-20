UrduPoint.com

Trials For Upcoming 73rd Punjab Games Start

Muhammad Rameez Published October 20, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Trials for upcoming 73rd Punjab Games start

Trials of various games started in all divisions of the province on Thursday for selection of divisional male and female teams for the upcoming 73rd Punjab Games, on the directions of Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Trials of various games started in all divisions of the province on Thursday for selection of divisional male and female teams for the upcoming 73rd Punjab Games, on the directions of Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi.

According to details, swimming and archery trials were held in Lahore while a large number of male and female players participated in hockey, football, swimming, cycling, badminton, volleyball, athletics, wrestling trials in Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday. Shooting and running trials were held in Gujranwala. Similarly, the trials of several other games started in rest of the districts of the province.

Meanwhile, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan also chaired a meeting at the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday to review preparations and arrangements for the 73rd Punjab Games, scheduled to be held under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex from Oct 24 to 27, 2022.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) Idris Haider Khwaja, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, other officials and representatives of various sports associations.

Addressing the meeting, Syed Umair Hassan said the mega event of 73rd Punjab Games would be organised to promote sports culture in the province, especially in backward areas. "The 73rd edition of Punjab Games will provide a suitable platform to talented male and female players of the province to showcase their talent," he added.

He directed all stakeholders to accelerate preparations of their respective contingents for the grand event. "We are quite upbeat to find several potential athletes after completion of these games," he expressed his belief.

