Trials Held For Season 4 Of MMA National C'ship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 20, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The trials for season 4 of the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) National Championship were successfully held at the Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad on Sunday.
The trials were held under the joint supervision of Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation (PMMAF) and Islamabad MMA Association.
More than 150 fighters, representing 30 clubs from Islamabad and its surrounding areas participated in the high-intensity event, showcasing their skills in various MMA disciplines.
Deputy Director General of Pakistan Sports board, Syed Naveed-ur-Rehman, and President of PMMAF, Babar Raja attended the trials as chief guests and encouraged the young athletes for their dedication and performance.
The selected athletes from these trials will represent Islamabad in the upcoming National MMA Championship, to be held at SA Gardens in Lahore.
At the conclusion of the event, certificates were distributed among the successful participants in recognition of their performance and qualification.
