Trials of 73rd Punjab Games continue at different venues

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The trials of baseball, kabaddi, archery, kick-boxing and badminton were held in Gujranwala on the fourth day on Thursday.

The trials of six games were also held in Lahore for the selection of Lahore Division's male and female teams at different venues of the provincial metropolis.

These trials are being organized for the participation in the upcoming 73rd Punjab Games to be organised at different venues of Lahore from January 24-27, 2022 under the auspices of sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab.

According to details, hundreds of male and female players participated in table tennis, hockey, handball, lawn tennis, weightlifting and pentathlon trials on the fourth day of the trials activity.

Weightlifting trials were held at Railway Stadium, Garhi Shahu while table tennis trials were conducted at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall. National Hockey Stadium hosted hockey trials whereas handball players appeared in trials at Govt College University cricket ground. Dozens of players appeared in lawn tennis trials at Bagh-e-Jinnah courts while the pentathlon trials were conducted at Punjab Stadium under the supervision of expert coaches and selectors.