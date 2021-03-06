UrduPoint.com
Trials Of Boys & Girls Held In Upper, Lower Chitral

Muhammad Rameez 26 seconds ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 04:35 PM

The process of selecting players under the age of 21 from both Lower and Upper Chitral districts has been completed under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday

CHITRAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) ::The process of selecting players under the age of 21 from both Lower and Upper Chitral districts has been completed under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

For this purpose, all sports coaches regularly came from Peshawar to take trials from the players and selected them for 10 male and 7 female Games to be part of the forthcoming U21 Games commencing from March 30 to April 7, 2021.

The boys games include hockey, table tennis, judo, karate, taekwondo, wrestling, gymnastics, basketball, wushu and weightlifting while the girls would compete in volleyball, netball, athletics, tug of war, badminton, table tennis and cricket.

In this regard, a march past was also held in the stadium of government Centennial Model High school in which Additional Assistant Commissioner Hayat Shah was the chief guest while District education Officer, District Sports Officer, Presidents of various sports organizations, players and a large number of spectators were also present.

The national anthem was also displayed. This was followed by an interesting tug-of-war between the coaches from Peshawar and the local team from Chitral, in which the Chitral team defeated the Peshawar team.

After that hockey was also played in the same stadium and the players were selected. After completing the selection process here, the coaches went to Upper Chitral district where they selected players under the age of 21 at the Bonny Stadium.

District Sports Officer Farooq Azam said that this is a very good initiative by the provincial government. The children, who will be selected, will be taken to Peshawar for further their participation in the forthcoming U21 Games that have attractive cash prizes and those who win medals would be awarded sports scholarships on a month basis.

