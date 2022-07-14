Trials of COMBAXX Sports Pakistan Junior Tennis players completed

UrduPoint.com

Trials under the aegis COMBXX Sports Pakistan of Junior Tennis players were held here on Thursday at Peshawar Sports Complex with top four players selected in different categories

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Trials under the aegis COMBXX sports Pakistan of Junior Tennis players were held here on Thursday at Peshawar Sports Complex with top four players selected in different categories.

Talking to APP, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil said the two-day trials were conducted in collaboration with COMBAXX Sports Pakistan and Techni Fiber, the players were selected on merit.

Former international tennis player Iftikhar Ahmed, Zulfiqar Ahmad, a Saudi Arabia tennis coach and Waqar Ahmad, tennis coach who represented Pakistan while playing for Pakistan Air Force in 1980s also extended support to the association.

He was accompanied by Provincial Tennis Association Coaches Shahriar Khan, Zakirullah, Noman Khan, Roman Gul, Jan Khan, Zahid Khan, Amjad Nasir of PDA coach, Shahid Afridi, and Inamullah and Inam Gul international Davis Cupper among others were also present. Iftikhar Ahmed met the players and watched the trials.

Umar Ayaz said that junior tennis tournament will be held in August at the Peshawar Sports Complex. In the first phase, 20 players will participate out of which 8 players have been shortlisted.

The trials were supervised by the General Secretary of the Provincial Tennis Association, Umar Ayaz Khalil with players including Rian, Zalan, Uzair, Shafiullah, Arsalan, Timour, Safiullah, Anis, Ehsanullah, Wasiullah, Ahmed, Shayan, Manahel, Abdullah, Salar, Zohaib, Faizan and Shehryar were included in the U-8.

Hamza, Uzair, Timour and Anees in U14 and Shayan, Abdullah, Zohaib and Shehryar in U8.

He thanked Iftikhar Ahmad for announcing Rs. 100,000 for the camp training and assured that he would extend his support to the association for holding tournaments of various categories.

He said the tournament would carry different age groups including U12, U16 and media singles. The tournament has a Rs100,000 cash prize for the position holders, Umar Ayaz said. He said the name of the tournament will be First Iftikhar Ahmad Junior Tennis Championship to be scheduled from August 1-4, 2022. He said that 20 players participated in these trials and among them various stage wise four top players have been selected.

The Names of the players are as follows.

Under 14.

Hamza Roman, Rian, Zalan, Uzair, Shafiullah, Arsalan, Taimoor, Safiullah, Anees, Ihsanullah, Wasiullah, Ahmad, Under8 Shayan, Minahil, Abdullah, Salar, Zuhaib, Riyan, Faizan, Shehryar, Maliha Total No of 8 players qualified for the main round of trials.

Under14.

Hamza, Uzair, Taimoor, Anees Under8.

Shayan, Abdullah, Zuhaib, Shehryar.

He said after the final day trials total four players selected including Junior Davis Cupper and international tennis player Hamza Roman, Taimur Khan in top ranking of U14, Muhammad Shayan Afridi, the U10 Pakistan No 1, Zohaib Amjad is Pakistan No. 3 in U10.

