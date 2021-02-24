UrduPoint.com
Trials Of Girls And Boys For U21 Games Completed In Peshawar District

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Trials of Girls and Boys for U21 Games completed in Peshawar District

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Trials of men and women athletes have been completed in Peshawar district in connection with the U21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games organized under the aegis of the Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with more then 1000 girls and boys turned.

Director sports Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operations Syed Saqlain Shah, District Sports Officer Tehseenullah Khan were also present. Talking to media men DSO Tehseen Ullah said in 10 male games including hockey, table tennis, judo, karate, taekwondo, wrestling, basketball, gymnastics, wushu and weightlifting while 7 games for girls including volleyball, netball, tug of war, athletics, badminton, table tennis.

The trials selected 113 male and 82 female players for the final selection including 16 in hockey, 05 in table tennis, 08 in judo, 10 in karate, 12 in taekwondo, 07 in wrestling, 12 in basketball and 06 in gymnastics, 10 in wushu and 08 in weightlifting.

Similarly, in women's trials, 12 players were selected in volleyball, 14 in netball, 10 in athletics, 10 in tug-of-war, 05 in badminton, 05 in table tennis and 20 in cricket out of which 16 players will be selected. The women cricket trials were held in Maazullah Khan Cricket academy at Qayyum Sports Complex in which a large number of women players participated from different schools and colleges and some of them were from different nearby villages.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Coach Pervez Khan was also present on the occasion. Head of the Trials Committee Jaffar Shah, Miss Bushrqa, Miss Sehar Angaz Tariq, Miss Hadia Khan were also present. In the first phase a total of 20 players out of 80 players were short-listed for the camp. The selected players comprising Mahnoor Hayat, Bakhtawar, Saima Jabeen, Ayesha, Aqsa, Sonia, Salma Aziz, Mahnoor, Samia, Tahira Naz, Malaika, Raya Mubarak, Sadaf, Wajiha, Jawariya, Iman, Mahosh, Asiya, and Muqaddas.

In hockey, the selection committee for Men's Hockey Trials headed by international Yasir islam. President KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, Secretary Hidayat Ullah, Muhamamd Tufail, Zia-ur-Rehman were also present.

The selected players comprised Noman Khan, Subhan Khan, Saleem Khan, Ehsan Khan. Daniel, Qaiser, Umar Khan, Usman Khan, Ismail Khan, Zeeshan, Ismail Khan, Zarin, Touheed Senior, Touheed Junior, Noman, Taimur, Jibran Khan, Abdul Wahab, Umair, Talal, Afaq and Salahuddin.

