Trials Of Hazara Region Gymnastic Begins

Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:49 PM

Trials of Hazara Region Gymnastic begins

Trials of Hazara Region Gymnastic is underway at Abbottabad with players from Batagram and Abbottabad took part

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Trials of Hazara Region Gymnastic is underway at Abbottabad with players from Batagram and Abbottabad took part.

President Divisional Gymnastic Association Muhammad Rizwan, District sports Officer Waseem Afzal, Secretary Gymnastic Association Tahir Munir were also present.

A total of 53 players turned up for the trials wherein out of 53 players only four players have been short-listed from Bathagram and Abbottabad.

Faiz Muhammad and Muhammad Ali from Bathagram and Zakir Ullah and Hamid Sher from Abbottabad selected for the final phase of trials.

Tahir Munir on this occasion said that the players of Bathagram and Abbottabad would produce good result like the players of Hazara Division in the past in the forthcoming National Games.

He said the short-listed players would join players selected from other part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a joint camp would be setup from October 1, 2019 at Abbottabad.

