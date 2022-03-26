UrduPoint.com

Trials Of Mass Wrestling On Sunday

Muhammad Rameez Published March 26, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Trials of Mass Wrestling on Sunday

The trials of Lahore Division Mass Wrestling Men and Women team will be held on Sunday at National Weightlifting and Mass Wrestling Club Punjab Stadium Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :The trials of Lahore Division Mass Wrestling Men and Women team will be held on Sunday at National Weightlifting and Mass Wrestling Club Punjab Stadium Lahore.

The 5th National Mass Wrestling Championship would take place at DHA Bahawalpur from March 31 to April 2.

The weigh in and trials of the athletes would be held Sunday. The body weight of boys include -60 -65 -70 -75 -80 -90 -105 -125 125kg plus and the body weight of girls will be -55-65 -75 -85, 85-plus.

Athletes from Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur team would feature appear in these trials.

These trials would be conducted by President Lahore Division Mass Wrestling Aqeel Javed Butt, International Power Lifter and the trials will be conducted under the supervision of Prof Muhammad Nabil of Punjab university.

The referee would be Mohammad Ghani and Mudassar Butt. Teams from Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Takmeel Square, Lahore, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Karachi, Quetta, Gilgit-Baltistan, Peshawar, Swat, Army, Police, Wapda and Bahawalpur will participate in the 5th National Mass Wrestling Championship at Bahawalpur.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Army Police Punjab Swat Sahiwal Kasur Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Azad Jammu And Kashmir March April Women Sunday From Weight

Recent Stories

Iraqi Parliament Delays Vote on President for Seco ..

Iraqi Parliament Delays Vote on President for Second Time

6 minutes ago
 RWMC conducts cleanliness of Ramazan Sasta Bazaars ..

RWMC conducts cleanliness of Ramazan Sasta Bazaars

6 minutes ago
 Man killed over property dispute in Tehsil Havelia ..

Man killed over property dispute in Tehsil Havelian

6 minutes ago
 Russian Bid to Shift Energy Trading to Rubles Nonv ..

Russian Bid to Shift Energy Trading to Rubles Nonviable Long-Term - Qatari Minis ..

9 minutes ago
 Election rallies, loud speaker, aerial firing bann ..

Election rallies, loud speaker, aerial firing banned for three days in Abbottaba ..

9 minutes ago
 Fawad asks JUI workers to abstain from blocking ro ..

Fawad asks JUI workers to abstain from blocking roads

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>