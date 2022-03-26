Trials of Mass Wrestling on Sunday

The trials of Lahore Division Mass Wrestling Men and Women team will be held on Sunday at National Weightlifting and Mass Wrestling Club Punjab Stadium Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :The trials of Lahore Division Mass Wrestling Men and Women team will be held on Sunday at National Weightlifting and Mass Wrestling Club Punjab Stadium Lahore.

The 5th National Mass Wrestling Championship would take place at DHA Bahawalpur from March 31 to April 2.

The weigh in and trials of the athletes would be held Sunday. The body weight of boys include -60 -65 -70 -75 -80 -90 -105 -125 125kg plus and the body weight of girls will be -55-65 -75 -85, 85-plus.

Athletes from Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur team would feature appear in these trials.

These trials would be conducted by President Lahore Division Mass Wrestling Aqeel Javed Butt, International Power Lifter and the trials will be conducted under the supervision of Prof Muhammad Nabil of Punjab university.

The referee would be Mohammad Ghani and Mudassar Butt. Teams from Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Takmeel Square, Lahore, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Karachi, Quetta, Gilgit-Baltistan, Peshawar, Swat, Army, Police, Wapda and Bahawalpur will participate in the 5th National Mass Wrestling Championship at Bahawalpur.