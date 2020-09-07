Trials of Peshawar Region completes for U21 Inter-Regional Swimming from Sept 9

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :More than 100 athletes from Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber, Charsadda and Mohmand districts participated in the trials of Peshawar Region for U21 Inter-Regional Swimming Championship to be starting from September 9 here at Adil Khan Swimming Pool.

Regional sports Officer Saleem Raza while talking to the media men during his visit to the trials stated this. Administrative Officer Regional Sports Office Peshawar Muhammad Irshad Khan, Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, International Swimming Coach Asad Khan Hoti, President KP Swimming Association Muhammad Asif, FINA qualified coach Mobeen Khan Khalil, players and officials were also present.

The trials were held under the supervision of international coach and former Pakistan Navy gold medalist player, Asad Khan, coach Saleem Khan, Yousaf Khan and head coach Mobeen Khan.

Saleem Raza said that more than a dozen swimmers from Peshawar Region participated in the trials out of which a good strong team was short-listed for the competitions.

Similar swimming trials at Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Swabi, Malakand, Mardan, Hazara and Peshawar were also held well before the commencement of the U21 Boys Swimming Competition that was halted due to the outbreak of coronavirus in March this year.

The Names of the selected players including Moaz Akhtar, Yameen, Mohammad Afridi, Haris Younis, Hamad Akhtar, Hamza Gul, Bismillah and Salman were elected. Team manager Asif Orakzai while Asad Khan will be the head coach along with Mobeen Khan and Saleem Ahmad.

RSO Saleem Raza said that the Inter-Regional Swimming Championship in connection with Under-21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games will start on Sept. 9 at Adil Khan Swimming Pool Peshawar Sports Complex in which teams from all regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Hazara, Malakand, Mardan and host. The competitions will continue for two days, he said. He expressed the hope that the team of Peshawar Region would give the best performance in the Championship.