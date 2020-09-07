UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trials Of Peshawar Region Completes For U21 Inter-Regional Swimming From Sept 9

Muhammad Rameez 50 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Trials of Peshawar Region completes for U21 Inter-Regional Swimming from Sept 9

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :More than 100 athletes from Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber, Charsadda and Mohmand districts participated in the trials of Peshawar Region for U21 Inter-Regional Swimming Championship to be starting from September 9 here at Adil Khan Swimming Pool.

Regional sports Officer Saleem Raza while talking to the media men during his visit to the trials stated this. Administrative Officer Regional Sports Office Peshawar Muhammad Irshad Khan, Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, International Swimming Coach Asad Khan Hoti, President KP Swimming Association Muhammad Asif, FINA qualified coach Mobeen Khan Khalil, players and officials were also present.

The trials were held under the supervision of international coach and former Pakistan Navy gold medalist player, Asad Khan, coach Saleem Khan, Yousaf Khan and head coach Mobeen Khan.

Saleem Raza said that more than a dozen swimmers from Peshawar Region participated in the trials out of which a good strong team was short-listed for the competitions.

Similar swimming trials at Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Swabi, Malakand, Mardan, Hazara and Peshawar were also held well before the commencement of the U21 Boys Swimming Competition that was halted due to the outbreak of coronavirus in March this year.

The Names of the selected players including Moaz Akhtar, Yameen, Mohammad Afridi, Haris Younis, Hamad Akhtar, Hamza Gul, Bismillah and Salman were elected. Team manager Asif Orakzai while Asad Khan will be the head coach along with Mobeen Khan and Saleem Ahmad.

RSO Saleem Raza said that the Inter-Regional Swimming Championship in connection with Under-21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games will start on Sept. 9 at Adil Khan Swimming Pool Peshawar Sports Complex in which teams from all regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Hazara, Malakand, Mardan and host. The competitions will continue for two days, he said. He expressed the hope that the team of Peshawar Region would give the best performance in the Championship.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Navy Sports Visit Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Nowshera Malakand Swabi March September Gold Afridi Media All From Best Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Britain&#039;s David and Hungary’s Krisztina top ..

16 minutes ago

First-ever hybrid summit connects Sharjah, Paris, ..

31 minutes ago

Six illegal housing colonies sealed

1 second ago

Tree plantation vital to control pollution: GCWU V ..

3 seconds ago

England striker Wilson signs for Newcastle

5 minutes ago

Pakistani students engage in China's poverty allev ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.