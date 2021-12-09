Trials of Punjab volleyball teams take place

The trials of Punjab's U-17 boys and U-16 girls volleyball teams were held at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan on Thursday

More than 80 boys and girls from all nine divisions of the province took part in the volleyball trials held in the collaboration with Punjab Volleyball Association.

Sports board Punjab's 7-member selection committee headed by MB Javaid conducted the trials. The 5-member SBP Scrutiny Committee led by Divisional Sports Officer Sahiwal Tariq Nazeer also checked the eligibility of camp probables.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said that Punjab's all sports teams are being selected purely on merit.

"The purpose of holding consecutive sports events is to provide sufficient opportunities to Punjab's talented male and female players to exhibit their potential in their respective game".

He said Punjab's selected U-17 male and U-16 female players will participate in Inter-Provincial Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls Volleyball Tournament scheduled to be staged in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir from Dec 16 to 18, 2021.

Javed Chohan urged Punjab's male and female volleyball players to exhibit their true fighting spirit in the mega event in which top volleyball teams of the country will participate.