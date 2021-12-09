UrduPoint.com

Trials Of Punjab Volleyball Teams Take Place

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:48 PM

Trials of Punjab volleyball teams take place

The trials of Punjab's U-17 boys and U-16 girls volleyball teams were held at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The trials of Punjab's U-17 boys and U-16 girls volleyball teams were held at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan on Thursday.

More than 80 boys and girls from all nine divisions of the province took part in the volleyball trials held in the collaboration with Punjab Volleyball Association.

Sports board Punjab's 7-member selection committee headed by MB Javaid conducted the trials. The 5-member SBP Scrutiny Committee led by Divisional Sports Officer Sahiwal Tariq Nazeer also checked the eligibility of camp probables.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said that Punjab's all sports teams are being selected purely on merit.

"The purpose of holding consecutive sports events is to provide sufficient opportunities to Punjab's talented male and female players to exhibit their potential in their respective game".

He said Punjab's selected U-17 male and U-16 female players will participate in Inter-Provincial Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls Volleyball Tournament scheduled to be staged in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir from Dec 16 to 18, 2021.

Javed Chohan urged Punjab's male and female volleyball players to exhibit their true fighting spirit in the mega event in which top volleyball teams of the country will participate.

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Male Sahiwal Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event All From Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Work on Implementation of Decisions of Putin-Biden ..

Work on Implementation of Decisions of Putin-Biden Summit Underway - Zakharova

44 seconds ago
 COVID-19 Prompts Highest Rise in US Life Insurance ..

COVID-19 Prompts Highest Rise in US Life Insurance Payouts Since 1918 Spanish Fl ..

1 minute ago
 Statements About Russia Allegedly Planning to Atta ..

Statements About Russia Allegedly Planning to Attack Ukraine Groundless - Moscow

1 minute ago
 Volkswagen boosts five-year investment in electric ..

Volkswagen boosts five-year investment in electric to 89 bn euros

1 minute ago
 Human rights week: awareness sessions held at vari ..

Human rights week: awareness sessions held at various varsities

1 minute ago
 Milan look to domestic glory after European flop

Milan look to domestic glory after European flop

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.