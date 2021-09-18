UrduPoint.com

Trials Of Punjab's U-17 Boys And U-16 Girls Athletics Teams

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:14 AM

Trials of Punjab's U-17 Boys and U-16 Girls athletics teams

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will conduct the trials for the selection of Punjab's Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls athletics teams here tomorrow, Saturday at the Punjab Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) will conduct the trials for the selection of Punjab's Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls athletics teams here tomorrow, Saturday at the Punjab Stadium.

The trials are being held for the selection of Punjab's U-17 Boys and U-16 Girls teams comprising 16 members to participate in Inter-Provincial Athletics Youth Tournament slated to be staged in Peshawar from September 27 to 29. Punjab's 9-member selection committee including Convener Salman Iqbal Butt, Tariq Nazir, Rana Hammad Iqbal, Tariq Wattoo, Talat Mehmood, Allah Ditta Tahir, Naseer Ahmed, Talha Iftikhar and Mohammad Ijaz will conduct the trials.

Meanwhile, Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that the male and female athletes from all over the nine divisions of province will take part in trials. "The selection committee had been directed strictly to conduct the athletics trials purely on merit. Punjab's selected male and female athletes will be imparted further training in a week-long camp under the supervision of expert coaches and trainers," he added.

Related Topics

Peshawar Sports Punjab Male September All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Ab ..

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords

2 minutes ago
 Constantinople Patriarch to Meet Biden During Visi ..

Constantinople Patriarch to Meet Biden During Visit to US in Late October - Stat ..

2 minutes ago
 Dutch Foreign Ministry Presents New Acting Head Af ..

Dutch Foreign Ministry Presents New Acting Head After Top Diplomat Loses Confide ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on S ..

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on Sept 22

2 hours ago
 UN Aware of Rift Between US, China and France Over ..

UN Aware of Rift Between US, China and France Over AUKUS, Calls for Dialogue - S ..

13 minutes ago
 KP assembly convenes meeting of district administr ..

KP assembly convenes meeting of district administration on rain damages, compens ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.