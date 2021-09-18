Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will conduct the trials for the selection of Punjab's Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls athletics teams here tomorrow, Saturday at the Punjab Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) will conduct the trials for the selection of Punjab's Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls athletics teams here tomorrow, Saturday at the Punjab Stadium.

The trials are being held for the selection of Punjab's U-17 Boys and U-16 Girls teams comprising 16 members to participate in Inter-Provincial Athletics Youth Tournament slated to be staged in Peshawar from September 27 to 29. Punjab's 9-member selection committee including Convener Salman Iqbal Butt, Tariq Nazir, Rana Hammad Iqbal, Tariq Wattoo, Talat Mehmood, Allah Ditta Tahir, Naseer Ahmed, Talha Iftikhar and Mohammad Ijaz will conduct the trials.

Meanwhile, Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that the male and female athletes from all over the nine divisions of province will take part in trials. "The selection committee had been directed strictly to conduct the athletics trials purely on merit. Punjab's selected male and female athletes will be imparted further training in a week-long camp under the supervision of expert coaches and trainers," he added.